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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

South Indian Bank appoints Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO from Oct 1

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

South Indian Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the bank's managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term beginning 1 October 2026.

Pai, 50, is currently serving as Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, where he heads digital banking and innovation. He has nearly three decades of experience across governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail banking, agriculture and MSME credit.

During his tenure at Canara Bank, Pai has led several strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the bank's gold loan vertical, and has also headed one of its largest operational zones. His international experience includes a stint in the bank's New York operations.

 

Pai has previously served as a director of Canara Bank Tanzania Ltd and represented the bank on industry bodies, including the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), SWIFT India Domestic Services Pvt Ltd and the Secondary Loan Market Association.

He currently serves as a director on the boards of Karnataka State Financial Corporation and Canara Bank Securities.

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According to the bank, Pai is recognised for his strategic leadership, execution capabilities and experience across the full spectrum of universal banking. The bank also said he is not related to any of its existing directors.

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking, para banking activities such as debit / credit card, third party financial product distribution, in addition to Treasury and Foreign Exchange Business.

The companys standalone net jumped 19.1% to Rs 407.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 342.19 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income shed 0.01% to Rs 2,945.42 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,945.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter fell 4.88% to Rs 45.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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