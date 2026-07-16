South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.23% to Rs 2627.81 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 17.22% to Rs 377.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 322.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.23% to Rs 2627.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2362.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2627.812362.4465.8756.78507.50433.24507.50433.24377.66322.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News