South Indian Bank Q1 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 378 crore

South Indian Bank reported a 17.29% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 377.63 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 321.95 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased marginally by 0.76% year-on-year to Rs 3,007.30 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 1,025 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 23.05% year-on-year.

Operating profit declined 11.90% year-on-year to Rs 592 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 672 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at Rs 84 crore in Q1 FY27, down 64.85% from Rs 239 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 507.46 crore in Q1 FY27, up 17.21% compared with Rs 432.94 crore in Q1 FY26.

The bank's retail deposits increased 13.66% year-on-year to Rs 1,24,306 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 1,09,368 crore in Q1 FY26. Gross advances increased 17.01% year-on-year to Rs 1,04,368 crore, from Rs 89,198 crore in the year-ago period.

CASA stood at Rs 41,495 crore as of June 30, 2026, up 14.61% year-on-year. CASA ratio improved to 32.98% as of June 30, 2026, from 32.06% as of June 30, 2025.

Corporate advances increased 12.38% year-on-year to Rs 41,704 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 37,110 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by growth in well-rated borrower accounts.

The gold loan portfolio surged 42.90% year-on-year to Rs 24,930 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 17,446 crore in Q1 FY26.

Business segment advances grew 13.67% year-on-year to Rs 14,391 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 12,660 crore in Q1 FY26.

Mortgage loan portfolio increased 78.65% year-on-year to Rs 5,856 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 3,278 crore in Q1 FY26.

Vehicle loan segment grew 12.63% year-on-year to Rs 2,497 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 2,217 crore in Q1 FY26.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to Rs 1,437.67 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 2,806.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) reduced to Rs 267.47 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 591.38 crore in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPA (GNPA) ratio improved by 177 basis points year-on-year to 1.38% in Q1 FY27, from 3.15% in Q1 FY26. Net NPA (NNPA) ratio declined by 42 basis points year-on-year to 0.26% in Q1 FY27, from 0.68% in Q1 FY26.

P R Seshadri, MD & CEO of the Bank: While announcing the financial results, I am pleased to share that our strategy continues to center around sustained profitability, superior asset quality, a resilient loan book, and a robust retail liability portfolio. We are sharpening our organizational structure and leveraging digital technology to effectively achieve our business objectives.

During the reporting period, the Bank witnessed consistent growth across all targeted segments, with a sharp focus on acquiring quality assets in verticals such as Corporate Lending, Auto Loans and Gold Loans. Aligned with our strategic intent of Profitability through Quality Credit Growth, we have successfully on boarded new advances with low-risk profiles, ensuring a well-balanced and healthy credit portfolio.

South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking services, along with para-banking activities including debit and credit cards, third-party financial product distribution, treasury and foreign exchange services.

The scrip shed 0.42% to end at Rs 45.33 on the BSE.

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