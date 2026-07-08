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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank receives RBI approval for appointment of MD & CEO

South Indian Bank receives RBI approval for appointment of MD & CEO

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
South Indian Bank has received the approval of Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from 01 October 2026.

Further, an agenda for appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank will be placed to the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 16 July 2026 and the approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter.

 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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