South Indian Bank receives RBI approval for appointment of MD & CEO

South Indian Bank has received the approval of Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from 01 October 2026.

Further, an agenda for appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank will be placed to the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 16 July 2026 and the approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter.