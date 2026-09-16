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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank updates on appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD and CEO

South Indian Bank updates on appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD and CEO

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
South Indian Bank announced that Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) will be taking charge as MD & CEO of the Bank with effect from 01 October 2026.

Further, to facilitate an orderly transition and enable him to familiarise with the affairs, business operations, policies, systems, governance framework and key functions of the Bank before assuming charge as MD & CEO, the Board has approved that Mahesh Muralidhar Pai be appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the interim period, from 16 September 2026 to 30 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST