South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 289.17% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.36% to Rs 61.68 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 289.17% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 61.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.6840.22 53 OPM %24.1914.40 -PBDT14.965.24 185 PBT11.903.10 284 NP9.342.40 289
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST