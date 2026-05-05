South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 77.70 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 30.63% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.03% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 243.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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