South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 77.70 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 30.63% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.03% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 243.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales77.7073.84 5 243.02180.30 35 OPM %26.2320.84 -24.0018.57 - PBDT20.0015.06 33 54.9830.98 77 PBT16.7812.88 30 43.5321.38 104 NP13.059.99 31 33.0316.43 101
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST