South West Pinnacle Exploration rises after securing 3-year services contract from Oil India

South West Pinnacle Exploration added 2.94% to Rs 270 after the company said that it has been empanelled by Oil India for providing 2D/3D seismic data acquisition services across OIL's onshore acreages in India.

The empanelment has been granted for a period of three years and enables the company to participate in bidding opportunities and tenders to be issued by Oil India for seismic data acquisition services during the validity period of the empanelment.

This empanelment reflects the Company's technical expertise, operational capabilities, and experience in the field of geophysical and seismic survey services.

We believe that the empanelment will further strengthen our position in the exploration services sector and will enhance opportunities for participation in upcoming projects, South West Pinnacle Exploration said in a statement.

SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, viz., coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals, conventional & non-conventional oil & gas, and groundwater investigation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.63% to Rs 13.05 crore on a 5.23% increase in revenue to Rs 77.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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