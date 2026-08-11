South West Pinnacle Exploration secures contract of Rs 6.64 cr
From Central Mine Planning and Design InstituteSouth West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has got a Letter of Award from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a Mini Ratna Public sector Company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India for detailed exploration of coal in the state of Jharkhand.
The aggregate value of work including GST is Rs 6.64 crore and the contract is to be completed within a period of 180 days.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST