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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South West Pinnacle Exploration secures contract of Rs 6.64 cr

South West Pinnacle Exploration secures contract of Rs 6.64 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

From Central Mine Planning and Design Institute

South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has got a Letter of Award from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a Mini Ratna Public sector Company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India for detailed exploration of coal in the state of Jharkhand.

The aggregate value of work including GST is Rs 6.64 crore and the contract is to be completed within a period of 180 days.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST