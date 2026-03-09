South West Pinnacle gains after securing long-term contract from Hindustan Zinc arm

South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 1.35% to Rs 191.80 after it has been awarded a long-term contract from Hind Metal Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for providing exploration services in Rajasthan.

Following the award of this contract, the companys order book has increased to about Rs 700 crore, providing visibility for medium- to long-term growth.

SWPE has successfully completed multiple projects for this group in the past and is currently working for them in two more projects in the state of Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh. This reinforces companys ability to gain clients faith and confidence to deliver as per their requirement.

Vikas Jain, chairman & managing director (MD) said, I am pleased to share the heartening news about signing long term contract with Hind Metal Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc valuing over Rs 307 crore for imparting Exploration services in the state of Rajasthan. This is the single largest contract in the history of the company which will significantly enhance the revenue of the company, paving way to catch up the faster growth trajectory. Jain further emphasized that "We value our partnership and look forward to strengthening it further by successfully completing this project.

Piyush Jain, the Jt. managing director (MD), while expressing his happiness on the development reposed his confidence for timely execution of the contract based on his past experience and added that it will prove a corner stone in companys growth. He further added that the contract shall start generating additional revenue from first quarter of FY 27 itself . He thanked the entire team of SWPE for their dedication and hard work, and also the client for their support in accomplishing Companys goals.

SWPEL is an integrated service provider, providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, viz., coal, ferrous, non-ferrous & atomic minerals, conventional & non-conventional oil & gas, and groundwater investigation.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 121.6% to Rs 9.22 crore on a 29.1% increase in net sales to Rs 62.67 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

