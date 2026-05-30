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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 7.75 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 71.43% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.17% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 30.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.757.04 10 30.0228.36 6 OPM %12.139.52 -13.6210.51 - PBDT1.270.99 28 5.204.15 25 PBT1.020.61 67 3.672.35 56 NP0.720.42 71 2.701.81 49

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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