Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 7.75 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 71.43% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.17% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 30.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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