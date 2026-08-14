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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 8.08 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 90.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.087.29 11 OPM %14.3610.97 -PBDT1.451.06 37 PBT1.060.65 63 NP0.760.40 90

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST