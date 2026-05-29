Southern Infoconsultants consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.12% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Southern Infoconsultants declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.12% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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