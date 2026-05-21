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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Latex standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Southern Latex standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Southern Latex rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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