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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.22 45 OPM %-146.88-68.18 -PBDT-0.49-0.12 -308 PBT-0.49-0.13 -277 NP-0.50-0.10 -400

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST