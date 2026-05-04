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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.94% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.97% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.900.81 11 3.3612.43 -73 OPM %0-23.46 -0.6031.46 - PBDT0.16-0.07 LP 0.284.33 -94 PBT0.15-0.09 LP 0.244.27 -94 NP0.06-0.07 LP 0.133.20 -96

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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