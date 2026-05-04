Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.94% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.97% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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