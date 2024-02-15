Sensex (    %)
                        
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore
Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 62.88% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 696.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales504.49696.24 -28 OPM %11.0913.99 -PBDT61.41101.21 -39 PBT51.9390.43 -43 NP33.2889.66 -63
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

