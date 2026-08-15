Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 9.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 845.19 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 9.79% to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 845.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 777.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.845.19777.146.9612.0072.31110.7762.62100.9460.1866.71

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