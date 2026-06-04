Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, says IMD

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, today the 4th June, 2026, India Meteorological Department of IMD has stated in a latest update. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Southwest & Southeast Arabian Sea, some parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep islands, Kerala & Mahe, some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, southeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal today the 4th June, 2026.

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