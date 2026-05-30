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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Sales decline 46.04% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net Loss of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.04% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.49% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.113.91 -46 14.0819.97 -29 OPM %-9.008.95 --28.279.11 - PBDT-0.190.09 PL -4.140.62 PL PBT-0.31-0.03 -933 -4.620.12 PL NP-0.32-0.13 -146 -4.670.01 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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