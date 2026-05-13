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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Prateek Yadav, the younger son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Wednesday at the age of 38.

Prateek reportedly fell ill suddenly and was rushed to a civil hospital in Lucknow in the early hours of the day, where he was declared dead. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted at King Georges Medical University to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary observations reportedly found no external injury marks on the body.

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna. He was also the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav.

 

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek stayed away from active politics. He was associated with the fitness and real estate sectors and owned a gym in Lucknow named The Fitness Planet. He had studied at the University of Leeds.

Prateek was married to Aparna Yadav, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is currently serving as vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.

The Samajwadi Party expressed grief over his demise in a post on X, describing the news as deeply saddening.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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