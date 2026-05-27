SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 10.95 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.39% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 38.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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