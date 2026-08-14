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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 405.26% in the June 2026 quarter

SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 405.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 405.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.3010.69 -4 OPM %4.763.84 -PBDT1.370.34 303 PBT1.290.25 416 NP0.960.19 405

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST