Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 236.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 48.88 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 236.32% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.8853.39-1.788.3017.994.5116.373.9112.783.80

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