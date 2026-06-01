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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

Sales rise 816.00% to Rs 4.58 crore

Net Loss of Span Divergent reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 816.00% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.66% to Rs 16.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.580.50 816 16.908.55 98 OPM %-18.78-188.00 --15.33-7.49 - PBDT-0.83-0.75 -11 -1.73-0.06 -2783 PBT-1.13-0.99 -14 -2.90-1.14 -154 NP-0.96-0.89 -8 -2.50-0.92 -172

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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