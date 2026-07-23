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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty clocks PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY27

Spandana Sphoorty clocks PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 360 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income for the period under review rose by 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 303 crore.

The financier has recorded a pre-provision operating profit of Rs 16 crore in the June 2026 quarter as against a loss of Rs 59 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies fell by 41% to Rs 36.66 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 62.09 crore in Q1 FY26.

Impairment on financial instruments amounted to Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY27. The impairment charge for June 2025 quarter was Rs 441 crore.

 

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The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY27. It had registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 481 crore in Q1 FY26.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial (SSFL) is engaged in lending, providing small-value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas. The tenure of these loans is generally 1-2 years. While SSFL extends microfinance loans, its subsidiaries extend other services such as loans against property, business loans and personal loans.

The scrip rose 2.49% to end at Rs 291.75 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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