Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 259.69 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 434.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 259.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 699.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1035.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.52% to Rs 1023.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2355.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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