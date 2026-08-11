Sparkle Gold Rock standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 590.81% to Rs 12.78 croreNet profit of Sparkle Gold Rock rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 590.81% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.781.85 591 OPM %2.58-3.24 -PBDT0.33-0.06 LP PBT0.33-0.06 LP NP0.250.08 213
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:18 PM IST