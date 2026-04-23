Speciality Medicines climbs after securing $2 million overseas order

Speciality Medicines hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 313.70 after the company announced a new export order from an international client.

The company said it has entered into a commercial arrangement with a global distributor for pharmaceutical finished products worth about $2 million, or approximately Rs 18.8 crore.

Under the agreement, the overseas partner will distribute, market and sell the companys products, expanding its international reach.

The company said the deal is expected to strengthen its distribution network and improve revenue visibility going forward.

It added that the transaction is not a related party deal and none of the promoters have any interest in the arrangement.

Speciality Medicines is engaged in the marketing, distribution and contract manufacturing of specialty pharmaceutical formulations used in areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology and rare diseases. Its portfolio includes high-value oral and injectable therapies across multiple dosage forms.

For the period ended 31 October 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 36.72 crore and net profit of Rs 6.06 crore.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 30 March 2026 at Rs 124, in line with its IPO price. The issue was subscribed 2.19 times.