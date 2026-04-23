Speciality Medicines inks commercial agreement valued at USD 2 million
Speciality Medicines has finalized a commercial arrangement with an international entity that specializes in importing and distributing the pharmaceutical finished products, supporting its future growth. Under the said deal, the said entity has agreed to distribute, market and sell the products of the company of value of USD 2 million (an approximate value of Rs 18.8 crore).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST