Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speciality Medicines inks commercial agreement valued at USD 2 million

Speciality Medicines inks commercial agreement valued at USD 2 million

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Speciality Medicines has finalized a commercial arrangement with an international entity that specializes in importing and distributing the pharmaceutical finished products, supporting its future growth. Under the said deal, the said entity has agreed to distribute, market and sell the products of the company of value of USD 2 million (an approximate value of Rs 18.8 crore).
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Marico Ltd soars 0.29%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd soars 0.29%, up for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Siemens Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd soars 0.99%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 0.99%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Tech Mahindra Share PriceKarnataka SSLC Result 2026UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table