Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 127.03 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 29.63% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 127.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127.03108.7719.1716.4224.9019.869.456.467.005.40

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