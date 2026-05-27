Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.88% to Rs 282.95 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 95.51% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.88% to Rs 282.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.45% to Rs 44.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 525.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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