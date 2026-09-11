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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Electrical Industries raises Rs 324.98 cr via equity issuance

Spectrum Electrical Industries raises Rs 324.98 cr via equity issuance

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Spectrum Electrical Industries has allotted 13,73,625 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 2,002 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,992 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 274.99 crore to non-promoter group.

The company also allotted 2,49,750 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 2,002 per warrant (including a premium of Rs 1,992 per warrant) for an aggregate amount of Rs 49.99 crore to the promoter of the company on receipt of Rs 12.49 crore being 25% of the warrant subscription price.

 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:16 PM IST