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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Speedage Commercials remain constant at Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.64% to Rs 4.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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