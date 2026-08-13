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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 469.47 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 469.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 415.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales469.47415.84 13 OPM %1.61-1.60 -PBDT-37.05-35.36 -5 PBT-60.49-61.67 2 NP-60.45-61.61 2

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST