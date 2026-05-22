Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 436.15 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 436.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 249.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 246.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 1800.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1995.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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