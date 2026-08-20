Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 324.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 823.83% to Rs 17.83 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 324.24% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 823.83% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.831.933.1413.991.430.351.410.331.400.33

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