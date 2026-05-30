Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 98.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 98.08% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1079.17% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2193.59% to Rs 17.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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