Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 98.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 croreNet profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 98.08% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1079.17% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2193.59% to Rs 17.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.910.34 3109 17.890.78 2194 OPM %10.36-64.71 -13.86-123.08 - PBDT3.101.58 96 5.721.18 385 PBT3.081.56 97 5.641.12 404 NP3.091.56 98 5.660.48 1079
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST