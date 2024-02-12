SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 62.04% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.31.2360.702.118.583.167.482.396.771.864.90