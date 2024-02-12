Sensex (    %)
                        
SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 31.23 crore
Net profit of SPL Industries declined 62.04% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales31.2360.70 -49 OPM %2.118.58 -PBDT3.167.48 -58 PBT2.396.77 -65 NP1.864.90 -62
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

