Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SPML India reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore
SPML India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 OPM %036.36 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Naksh Precious Metals reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 101.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 95.42% in the December 2023 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 32.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon