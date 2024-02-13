SPML India reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 croreSPML India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 OPM %036.36 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.01 -100
