Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants

SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

On preferential basis

The board of SPML Infra through circular resolution passed on 18 July 2026, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

1. Allotment of 3,09,141 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to non-promoters by infusion of Rs. 5.75 crore.

2. Allotment of 3,84,858 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to National Asset Reconstruction company, (Non-promoter) on conversion of 7.16 crore existing loan in the company.

 

3. Allotment of 95,39,449 warrant, at a price of Rs. 186/- per warrant on preferential basis to Promoter group and non-promoter. Each warrant shall be converted into equity shares of the company at Rs. 186/- including premium of Rs. 184/- per shar

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBL Bank Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 254 crore

RBL Bank Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 254 crore

Chemplast Sanmar reports minor fire incident at Karaikal facility

Chemplast Sanmar reports minor fire incident at Karaikal facility

USFDA inspects Cipla subsidiary's manufacturing unit in New York

USFDA inspects Cipla subsidiary's manufacturing unit in New York

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 450.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 450.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Industries Q1 PAT grows 6% YoY; revenue climbs 25%

Reliance Industries Q1 PAT grows 6% YoY; revenue climbs 25%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance