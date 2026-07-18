SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants
On preferential basisThe board of SPML Infra through circular resolution passed on 18 July 2026, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:
1. Allotment of 3,09,141 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to non-promoters by infusion of Rs. 5.75 crore.
2. Allotment of 3,84,858 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to National Asset Reconstruction company, (Non-promoter) on conversion of 7.16 crore existing loan in the company.
3. Allotment of 95,39,449 warrant, at a price of Rs. 186/- per warrant on preferential basis to Promoter group and non-promoter. Each warrant shall be converted into equity shares of the company at Rs. 186/- including premium of Rs. 184/- per shar
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST