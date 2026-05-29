SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 126.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.68% to Rs 290.51 croreNet profit of SPML Infra rose 126.31% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.68% to Rs 290.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.78% to Rs 74.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 868.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 777.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales290.51189.03 54 868.46777.06 12 OPM %6.915.45 -7.536.32 - PBDT21.7712.73 71 76.8757.42 34 PBT20.4112.54 63 74.6856.51 32 NP27.1812.01 126 74.6847.94 56
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST