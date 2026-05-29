SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 126.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.68% to Rs 290.51 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 126.31% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.68% to Rs 290.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.78% to Rs 74.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 868.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 777.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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