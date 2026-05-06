SPML Infra surges after bagging Rs 1128 crore BESS project from NTPC

SPML Infra jumped 4% to Rs 222.20 after the company announced that it has secured a landmark Rs 1,128 crore contract to develop a 1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at NTPC Limited's Barauni Thermal Power Station in Bihar.

The company further said that this project ranks among the largest single BESS orders awarded in India.

The scope of work included supply, civil works, and erection of 250 MW/1,000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) comprising 5 MWh DC containers with battery management system (BMS) and thermal management system (TMS), 33 kV panel boards, 220 kV DC & AC cables, 220 kV switchyard and all associated accessories.

The project will be executed over an 18-months period followed by a 15 years of operation and maintenance.

The project will seamlessly integrate large-scale battery storage with existing thermal power infrastructure enabling peak load management, grid stability, and efficient integration of renewable power.

Abhinandan Sethi, managing director, SPML Infra, said: This order marks a defining moment for SPML Infra, a firm commitment to the large-scale battery energy storage sector.

Energy storage will define how India powers its future, and we intend to be architects of that transformation.

SPML Infra is a infrastructure development company with over four decades of expertise across power, water, environment, and technology sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 104.63% to Rs 20.34 crore on a 22.30% increase in revenue to Rs 229.76 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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