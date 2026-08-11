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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 16.93 crore

Net loss of Sprayking reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.9322.28 -24 OPM %7.447.18 -PBDT0.741.05 -30 PBT-0.040.29 PL NP-0.070.65 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST