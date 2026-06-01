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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Springform Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Springform Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 46.20 crore

Net Loss of Springform Technology reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 100035.71% to Rs 140.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.200 0 140.190.14 100036 OPM %3.290 -3.36-707.14 - PBDT0.95-0.14 LP 3.25-0.99 LP PBT0.67-0.14 LP 2.27-1.01 LP NP-0.39-0.14 -179 1.24-1.01 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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