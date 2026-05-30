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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 233.59 crore

Net loss of SPV Global Trading reported to Rs 59.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 233.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 803.43% to Rs 131.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 988.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 910.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales233.59210.57 11 988.90910.00 9 OPM %-0.519.37 -7.016.63 - PBDT-24.4115.34 PL 34.1545.06 -24 PBT-26.0913.44 PL 26.5638.24 -31 NP-59.456.86 PL 131.5414.56 803

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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