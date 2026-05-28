Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 76.60% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries declined 55.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.47 -77 1.041.24 -16 OPM %100.00102.13 -10.5816.94 - PBDT0.120.49 -76 0.130.22 -41 PBT0.090.40 -78 0.010.07 -86 NP0.160.36 -56 0.080.03 167
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST