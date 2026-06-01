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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 163.14 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 8.78% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 163.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.06% to Rs 90.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 666.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales163.14160.48 2 666.96637.82 5 OPM %8.1510.98 -13.2614.43 - PBDT30.7732.26 -5 141.59129.53 9 PBT28.9530.36 -5 134.35122.21 10 NP20.0621.99 -9 90.1587.47 3

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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