Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 163.14 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 8.78% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 163.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.06% to Rs 90.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 666.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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