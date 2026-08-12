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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 210.95 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 11.82% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 210.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales210.95180.26 17 OPM %14.1615.49 -PBDT39.2337.89 4 PBT37.4236.09 4 NP24.5121.92 12

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST