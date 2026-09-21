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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Fedders Holding Ltd, S V Global Mill Ltd, Polyspin Exports Ltd and Jash Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2026.

Fedders Holding Ltd, S V Global Mill Ltd, Polyspin Exports Ltd and Jash Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2026.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd surged 16.60% to Rs 609.65 at 21-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1362 shares in the past one month.

 

Fedders Holding Ltd soared 15.67% to Rs 61.27. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99027 shares in the past one month.

S V Global Mill Ltd spiked 13.86% to Rs 168.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6026 shares in the past one month.

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Polyspin Exports Ltd exploded 13.68% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2728 shares in the past one month.

Jash Engineering Ltd advanced 13.21% to Rs 592. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8964 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST